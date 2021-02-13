Okoro was held scoreless (0-1 FG) in Friday night's loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie was coming off double-figure point totals in each of his last two games, but he didn't make much of a mark Friday night, attempting just one field goal and grabbing two boards in 27 minutes of action. It's encouraging that Okoro has started all 22 of his appearances, but he hasn't been nearly productive enough to warrant fantasy attention in most formats.