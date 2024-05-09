Allen (ribs), who is listed as questionable, did not participate in morning shootaround in advance of Thursday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reports.

Allen's rib injury has cost him four consecutive games, and it appears a fifth is on the horizon. We may not get official confirmation on the center's status until closer to tipoff, but his lack of participation in shootaround is a discouraging sign. If he remains out, Evan Mobley should continue serving as the Cavaliers' center while Max Strus and Isaac Okoro play the two forward spots.