Allen (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Allen will miss a seventh straight game due to a right rib contusion. Evan Mobley will continue to start at center, while Isaac Okoro slots in at power forward. Donovan Mitchell (calf) is also out, so Caris LeVert will join the first five for the first time during the postseason. Allen's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Boston.