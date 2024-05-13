Allen (ribs) was spotted taking part in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal round, Carly Mascitti of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Allen has missed the past six games for Cleveland with a right rib contusion. He was mostly doing stationary shooting during his time on the court Monday, making it unclear if he'll be ready to put an end to his absence when the Cavaliers face the Celtics in Game 4. More clarity on Allen's status should arrive closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.