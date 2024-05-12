Allen (ribs) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen has missed six consecutive contests with bruised ribs despite being listed as questionable leading up to each contest. While he's been sidelined, Evan Mobley has slid to the center spot and Isaac Okoro has entered the starting lineup. Should that trend continue, Tristan Thompson would be lined up to fill the backup center role.