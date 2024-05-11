Share Video

Allen (ribs) is out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reports.

Allen has yet to see the court in the series against the Celtics, and he'll aim to be available for the Game 4 matchup on Monday. This means Evan Mobley will remain at center while Isaac Okoro should also remain in the starting lineup.

