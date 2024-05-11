Allen (ribs) is out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reports.
Allen has yet to see the court in the series against the Celtics, and he'll aim to be available for the Game 4 matchup on Monday. This means Evan Mobley will remain at center while Isaac Okoro should also remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Gets another questionable tag•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Listed as questionable again•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Iffy for Game 1•