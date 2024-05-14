Allen (ribs) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.
Allen has missed the last seven games with a right rib contusion, but with the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination, they will hope to bring the big man back. If Allen is out, Evan Mobley will likely continue to start at center, with Isaac Okoro slotting in at power forward.
