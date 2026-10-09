Allen registered six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Allen made the most of his limited touches before the Cavaliers turned to their reserves. The center collected all four rebounds on the defensive glass and finished with a neutral plus-minus rating, which was the best mark among Cleveland's starters. His limited offensive involvement wasn't surprising given the Cavaliers' abbreviated rotation, and Allen should continue serving as a reliable source of rebounds, efficient interior scoring and defensive production during the regular season. His role ahead of the start of the campaign isn't at risk, with the Cavaliers simply limiting the playing time of their projected starers in the preseason games.