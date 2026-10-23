Allen finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Allen scored all 14 of his points before halftime but failed to maintain that offensive involvement as Cleveland squandered a 29-point lead. His seven rebounds were relatively modest, although his two blocks helped preserve some fantasy value. With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, Allen should continue benefiting from opportunities around the rim, but his fantasy ceiling remains heavily dependent on rebounding, blocks and efficient finishing.