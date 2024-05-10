Allen (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics.

Allen has missed five straight games and was listed as questionable ahead of each of them, so his current status doesn't provide increased optimism. The Cavaliers were surprisingly able to even the series with a Game 2 victory Thursday, and the potential return of their star big man would be another major momentum shift, especially with Kristaps Porzingis (calf) expected to be sidelined for at least a few more games. However, if Allen remains sidelined, Isaac Okoro would likely draw another start.