Allen closed Thursday's 128-113 win over the Grizzlies with 18 points (9-12 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes.

Allen dominated on both ends of the floor in the win, racking up his 21st double-double of the season, adding four combined steals and blocks. After opening the season on fire, Allen slowed a little during the month of November, thanks largely to a couple of injury-related absences. Since that time, he has gotten things back on track, churning out top-35 value over the past month. Managers should be thrilled about his season to date, and given the Cavaliers are going to be pushing hard the rest of the way, there is no reason to think he won't finish the season just like it started.