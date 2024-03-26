Allen contributed 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-92 victory over the Hornets.

It's the 36th double-double of the season for Allen, as he extends his career high in that category. Eight of them have come in the last 12 games for the 25-year-old center, a stretch in which he's averaged 18.2 points, 12.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor. With Donovan Mitchell (nose) still lacking a timeline for his return, other Cavaliers like Allen will need to keep stepping up to keep the team out of the Play-In Tournament -- Cleveland is currently third in the Eastern Conference at 44-28, but only 4.5 games ahead of seventh-place Miami.