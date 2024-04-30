Allen is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Magic due to a right rib contusion.

Allen is a late addition to the injury report, and his availability is in jeopardy for the critical Game 5 in Cleveland. The big man has arguably been the MVP for the Cavaliers in the opening-round series, as he's averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.8 minutes over the first four matchups. After dominating Jonathan Isaac in the first two games, Orlando countered by moving Wendell Carter back into the starting lineup. While the Magic won the last two games with Carter as a starter, Allen has still been able to produce offensively, though his rebounding numbers haven't been as prolific as they were to start the series.