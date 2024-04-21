Allen finished Saturday's 97-83 victory over the Magic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Allen and Evan Mobley formed a devastating tandem in the frontcourt, and Allen made his presence felt in the glass due to his length and tenacity defensively. Allen recorded his fifth double-double over his last six appearances, and the big man should continue to perform at a high level in a favorable matchup, regardless if he has to deal with Jonathan Isaac or Wendell Carter. Allen should remain as the starting center for Game 2 on Monday.