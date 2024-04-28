Allen produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen has arguably been the MVP for Cleveland to start the postseason, averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game through the first four matchups against Orlando. The big man's 21 points were his most during the opening-round series thus far, but after grabbing 38 rebounds through the first two games in Cleveland, Allen accumulated just 17 boards across two losses in Orlando.