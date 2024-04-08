Allen had 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-118 loss to the Clippers.

Allen recorded his 40th double-double of the season Sunday and has reached that stat line in three of his last four games. He's averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game this season, and his 62.7 percent shooting clip ranks fifth in the NBA. Since the All-Star break, Allen is averaging 17.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 33.6 minutes per game.