Allen (ribs) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Celtics.

Allen averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.8 minutes through the first four games of Cleveland's opening-round series versus the Magic. However, after taking a shot to the ribs from Franz Wagner, the Cavaliers' starting center was sidelined for the final three matchups. Allen was also listed as questionable ahead of all the games he missed, so the tag doesn't provide much optimism heading into the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If Allen gets the green light, he'll look to take advantage of a frontcourt that'll be without Kristaps Porzingis (calf).