Allen finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-114 win over the 76ers.

Allen recorded a double-double for the fourth time across his last six appearances, and the big man continues to leave his mark as a reliable two-way presence for Cleveland. Allen has also enjoyed a sizable uptick in his consistency as a scoring threat, putting up double-digit points in all but two of his appearances since the beginning of March.