Allen finished Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Heat with 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes.

Allen's three 20-20 games puts him third in that category in Cavaliers' franchise history. It also gave him his 34rd double-double of the season, which ranks him 13th in the NBA. Since the All-Star break, Allen is averaging 18.6 points on 58.8 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game.