Allen accumulated 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 loss to the Lakers.
Allen logged another double-double as the talented big man was able to reward fantasy owners who trusted him in a difficult matchup against Anthony Davis. Allen was unable to deliver the same numbers he's been able to post in recent contests, but he at least recorded a double-double for the sixth time across his last 10 appearances.
