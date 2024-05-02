Allen (ribs) is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Magic.
Allen is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday due to a right rib contusion. If the 25-year-old big man is ultimately ruled out, Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start.
