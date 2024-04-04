Allen finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Suns.

It's been a month since we've seen an explosive scoring total from Allen, but he's still remarkably consistent. He's notched a double-double in five of his last 10 games, and is averaging 18.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over that span.