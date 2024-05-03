Allen (ribs), who's listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Magic, was present during Cleveland's morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen was in uniform, but it's unclear how active he was during the shootaround. The big man was stellar through the first four matchups of the series and averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks, but he was sidelined for the Cavaliers' Game 5 win due to a rib injury he sustained following a collision with Franz Wagner in Game 4. If Allen is sidelined, Isaac Okoro would likely remain in the starting lineup, while Evan Mobley operates as the primary center again.