Allen (ribs) is questionable to play in Sunday's Game 7 against the Magic.

Allen has missed the last two games of the series while dealing with a rib injury, and the questionable tag doesn't shed a lot of light regarding his potential availability for the series finale. The Cavaliers need Allen to be at his best, though, as he's an influential piece of the team on both ends of the court. Allen is averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the first-round series against Orlando through four appearances.