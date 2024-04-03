Allen totaled 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 victory over the Jazz.

Allen and Evan Mobley took care of Utah's frontcourt with ease ad out-rebounded the Jazz, 32-26. The standout center is suffering through some variance with his stat lines, but he's managed three0double-doubles over his past six games.