Allen (ribs) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen will miss his fourth straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a right rib contusion. Isaac Okoro will continue to start in his absence. Allen's next chance to suit up is Game 2 on Thursday.
