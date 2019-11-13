Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Deemed questionable
Porter (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Porter suffered a left hip contusion during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers and could miss Thursday's clash against Miami as a result. His status should clear up closer to tip-off. Over his past three games, Porter is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.
