Porter suffered a head injury and is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against Boston, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Porter left the game during the second quarter of Wednesday's game after suffering an unspecified head injury. As the specifics of the issue are largely unclear, look for the team to provide a more detailed update on Porter's health status ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Nuggets.

