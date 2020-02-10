Porter totaled 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 loss to the Clippers.

Porter took a while to get going Sunday but cashed in during garbage time. He finished with a serviceable 12-team line and more importantly, didn't turn the ball over at all. Porter is looking like a potential breakout candidate as the Cavaliers fall predictably out of the playoff race. He is worth a look right now if you can deal with a few inconsistencies and could pay off later in the season.