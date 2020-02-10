Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Drops 17 points Sunday
Porter totaled 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 loss to the Clippers.
Porter took a while to get going Sunday but cashed in during garbage time. He finished with a serviceable 12-team line and more importantly, didn't turn the ball over at all. Porter is looking like a potential breakout candidate as the Cavaliers fall predictably out of the playoff race. He is worth a look right now if you can deal with a few inconsistencies and could pay off later in the season.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.