Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Porter (knee) has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
While Porter's absence will still be detrimental for the Cavaliers, the rookie forward, fortunately, appears to have avoided any extensive structural damage to his knee. Depending on how he recovers, the earliest Porter could return is Jan. 20th against the Knicks, though it's likely that his absence extends further. Look for Dante Exum, Alfonzo McKinnie and Matthew Dellavedova to see expanded roles as long as Porter remains out.
