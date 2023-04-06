Rubio will start Thursday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Cleveland resting its entire starting lineup, Rubio gets the nod at point guard and will be joined by Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens and Robin Lopez in the first five Thursday. This will be the veteran's first start of the season, but when he's played at least 20 minutes (11 games), he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes during that stretch.