Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Another well-rounded effort in win

Thompson delivered 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Thompson's scoring production had seen a brief downturn the prior two games, as he'd mustered a pair of six-point efforts. Sunday's tally was therefore a return to the caliber of offensive effort he'd been providing prior to an extended layoff due to a 10-game absence due to a foot injury, and in three of his first four games since returning as well. The veteran center's work on the boards is also better than ever, as he's now averaging a career-best 11.2 rebounds following his third double-double of January on Sunday.