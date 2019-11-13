Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss
Thompson scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.
It's the 28-year-old's eighth double-double in 10 games. Thompson is off to a blazing start by his standards, averaging career highs in points (16.5), boards (11.4), assists (2.3) and blocks (1.4), and he's even begun to add some three-point shooting to his arsenal. If the Cavs do end up trading him before he hits free agency next offseason, Thompson is doing everything he can to increase his market value.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads charge in win over Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Another double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Third consecutive double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Resting Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...