Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss

Thompson scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.

It's the 28-year-old's eighth double-double in 10 games. Thompson is off to a blazing start by his standards, averaging career highs in points (16.5), boards (11.4), assists (2.3) and blocks (1.4), and he's even begun to add some three-point shooting to his arsenal. If the Cavs do end up trading him before he hits free agency next offseason, Thompson is doing everything he can to increase his market value.