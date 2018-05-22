Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in solid outing
Thompson finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over Boston.
Thompson was effective Monday, helping the Cavaliers to a crucial victory in Game Four of their Eastern Conference Finals series. The 38 minutes were likely due to Kevin Love getting in some early foul trouble but Thompson was able to take advantage of the increase in playing time with a solid all-around effort. He played some good defense on Al Horford and was efficient from the floor. The series heads back to Boston and fans will be hoping for another strong performance as the Cavaliers look to steal homecourt advantage away from the Celtics.
