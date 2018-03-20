Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors
Thompson (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson surpassed his original two-week timetable for a return recently, so it's not a huge surprise that he appears to be on the brink of getting back to game action. He'll likely be reevaluated at some point during, or after, the team's morning shootaround Wednesday, so look for another update to be provided after that session. Considering the lengthy absence, Thompson could have some restrictions if he plays and it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a starting role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Slated to miss two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To miss multiple games with ankle sprain•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Active on boards in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Just misses double-double Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...