Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors

Thompson (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson surpassed his original two-week timetable for a return recently, so it's not a huge surprise that he appears to be on the brink of getting back to game action. He'll likely be reevaluated at some point during, or after, the team's morning shootaround Wednesday, so look for another update to be provided after that session. Considering the lengthy absence, Thompson could have some restrictions if he plays and it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a starting role.