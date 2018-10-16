Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting season opener

Thompson will start at center for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson is expected to rotate with Larry Nance as the Cavaliers starting centers depending on the opposing matchup, so it appears coach Ty Lue will prefer to go big for the season opener. In addition, Nance is dealing with an ankle injury, which could also contribute to Thompson being named the starter. Either way, look for Thompson to get the first shot with the top unit and he could be in line for added minutes if Nance isn't able to give it a go.