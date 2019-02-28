Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Still out Thursday
Thompson (foot) will not play Thursday against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
As a result of a sprained left foot, Thompson will be in street clothes for a 17th straight contest. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Pistons.
