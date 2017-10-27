Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will continue to start at center
Thompson will start at center for the foreseeable future after head coach Tyronn Lue announced a change to the starting lineup Friday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers' new starting lineup will be Derrick Rose, LeBron James, JR Smith, Kevin Love and Thompson at center, as Lue has elected to go with a bigger, more traditional lineup moving forward. Thompson posted just three points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes in his start against the Nets, but as a member of the starting five, the big man should start to see more scoring and rebounding opportunities.
