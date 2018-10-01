Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play, start preseason opener

Thompson (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics and will pick up the start at center, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson missed the last few practices with a sore knee, but it's apparently a non-issue considering he's been cleared to play in a meaningless exhibition. Both Thompson and Larry Nance are expected to rotate as the Cavaliers' starting centers depending on the opposing matchup once the regular season arrives, so don't look too much into Thompson drawing the start in the preseason opener.