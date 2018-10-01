Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play, start preseason opener
Thompson (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics and will pick up the start at center, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson missed the last few practices with a sore knee, but it's apparently a non-issue considering he's been cleared to play in a meaningless exhibition. Both Thompson and Larry Nance are expected to rotate as the Cavaliers' starting centers depending on the opposing matchup once the regular season arrives, so don't look too much into Thompson drawing the start in the preseason opener.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will start against taller bigs•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Serviceable production in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Solid on scoreboard and glass in Game 2 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Non-factor in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...