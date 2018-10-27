Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available Saturday
Theis (foot) will be available Saturday against the Pistons, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Theis was previously questionable due to a sprained left foot, but will be able to play through the injury. He could be limited, but should theoretically have the opportunity for an increased role with Aron Baynes (hamstring) sidelined.
