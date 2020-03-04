Celtics' Daniel Theis: Goes for 16 points
Theis scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 loss to the Nets. He also added two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Theis has embraced a bigger role offensively of late, as he has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine contests since a two-game absence in early February. Theis has settled as the team's starting center, and he is averaging 14.1 points with 9.2 rebounds during that nine-game stretch.
