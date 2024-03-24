White is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to a right hand sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
It's unclear as to when White picked up the injury, but he'll be worth monitoring leading up to Monday's tipoff. With Jrue Holiday (shoulder) already ruled out, Sam Hauser and Jaden Springer would likely be in line for an uptick in playing time if White can't go.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Falls just short of triple-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Earns first career triple-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Not listed on injury report•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drains seven triples in win•