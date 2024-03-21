White logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 win over the Bucks.

White has now logged 20-plus points in three of his last four games and has filled a bigger role in running the offense with Jrue Holiday (shoulder) sidelined. White's defense has gotten a lot of attention this season (and in Wednesday's game when he blocked two shots), but he has taken his offensive game to another level and is shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from three on 6.7 3PA/G.