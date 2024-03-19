White closed Monday's 119-94 win over the Pistons with 22 points (8-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes. He also had three turnovers.

White bombed away Monday, leading to his 13th game with at least five made threes through 63 appearances this year. White's versatile production came while Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) were inactive Monday, but he's kicked into another gear over his last five games, averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists while attempting 14.4 shots a night.