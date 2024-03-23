White contributed 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 129-102 win over Detroit.

The double-double was his fifth of the season, and White was two boards short of his second career triple-double -- the first of which came Monday, also against the Pistons. The 29-year-old guard has been productive against other opponents too, and through 11 games in March he has averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.