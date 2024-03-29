White produced 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

White returned from a one-game absence and continues to play at an extremely high level in what has been a career-best season for him. He's now scored at least 17 points in each of his last five outings, topping the 20-point mark three times in that stretch. Even though he holds a secondary role in an offense led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, White remains an absolute must-start player in fantasy since he plays a solid two-way role for one of the best teams in the league while also shooting the ball at a very efficient clip from beyond the arc.