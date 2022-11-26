White racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-104 win over the Kings.

White has knocked down two-plus triples in five of his last six contests. To that end, he's scored double-digit points in seven of his last eight games, after hitting that threshold just twice through his first 11 appearances this season.