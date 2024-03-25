White (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White will join Jrue Holiday (shoulder) on the sidelines Monday, opening up more playing time for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. White's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in a rematch versus Atlanta, but the Celtics may take a cautious approach with the defensive-minded guard, as they've already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.