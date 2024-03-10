White racked up 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.
White couldn't convert any of his three-point attempts, making it the third consecutive game in which he can't sink a shot from beyond the arc, but he still posted a strong line, ending just one assist away from a double-double. White is at his best when he's knocking down threes left and right, as that's his primary role on offense for the Celtics, but he's shown he can still deliver decent stat lines even if his shot isn't falling with consistency. He's averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.6 steals per game since the beginning of March.
