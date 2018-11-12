Yabusele received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Sunday's 100-94 loss in Portland.

The DNP was Yabusele's sixth of the season. The 22 year-old Frenchmen is buried deep on the Boston depth chart, behind Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Al Horford and a few others. He's only averaging 1.8 minutes per game during the few games he's played. On Friday versus Utah, Yabusele saw only a few seconds of run when he was inserted to intentionally foul Rudy Gobert. Expect Yabusele's role of cheer leader and bench insurance to continue unless the Celtic's roster suddenly suffers multiple injuries.